Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman to defend his Ph.D Thesis

Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D thesis on 22nd August, 2019 (Thursday) at 10:00 a.m. in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwar

Muhammad Younas, Department of Chemical Engineering is his Ph. D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses is "Performance evaluation of membrane contractors for concentration of fruit juices through osmotic distillation".

He will present his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.