Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman to defend Ph.D Thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D theses on August 22 (Thursday) at 10:00 a.m. in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwar.

Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Younas, Department of Chemical Engineering is his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses is "Performance evaluation of membrane contractors for concentration of fruit juices through osmotic distillation".

He will present his research findings through a seminar in public forum session by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.