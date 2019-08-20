UrduPoint.com
Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman To Defend Ph.D Thesis

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:13 PM

Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman to defend Ph.D Thesis

Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar will defend his Ph.D theses on August 22 (Thursday) at 10:00 a.m. in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshwa

Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Younas, Department of Chemical Engineering is his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses is "Performance evaluation of membrane contractors for concentration of fruit juices through osmotic distillation".

He will present his research findings through a seminar in public forum session by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.

