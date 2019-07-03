Engr. Zubair Ahmad successfully defended his Ph.D dissertation

Engr. Zubair Ahmad, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar defended his Ph.D dissertation in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshawar here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Engr. Zubair Ahmad, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar defended his Ph.D dissertation in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tahir Khan, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, UET Peshawar was his supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D dissertation was "Fault tolerant framework development using agent based approaches for manufacturing process".

Engr. Zubair, presented his research finding at a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voice examination by the Examination Committee. He is currently serving as Lecturer at the Mechatronics Engineering Department, UET Peshawar.

The Research Evaluation Committee (REC) included Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar, Dr. Izhar-ul-Haq, Department of Mechatrnocs Engineering, Dr. Javed Iqbal, Dean Mechanical Engineering, CE & ME, NUST and Dr. Col. Rashid Ahmed, Heavy Industry, Taxila. Prof. Dr. M.A Irfan, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Riaz Akhbar Shah, Chairman, Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Senior faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.