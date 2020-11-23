UrduPoint.com
Entrance Test For BSc (Hon) Medical Lab Technology Held At IPH

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:19 PM

Entry test for the admission in B.Sc (Hons) Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) course held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Entry test for the admission in B.Sc (Hons) Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) course held at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), here on Monday.

A total number of 164 candidates (male & female) appeared in the test which was organised in a open lawn by following the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This was informed by the Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir. She said that B.Sc (Hons) MLT course was stopped in 2013 but due to the personal efforts of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, it was again started last year, 2019 and the entrance test held on November 23, 2020 was for the admissions of Second Batch of this course.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir further informed that B.

Sc (Hons) MLT course was consisting on 4 years and there are 20 seats available for this. She said that a total of 211 candidates applied for the admission, out of which, 208 were declared eligible for the test, however, 164 candidates appeared in the entrance test.

She said the list of passed candidates would be displayed in the institute as well as on the Website of IPH on 28.11.2020 while interviews for the selection of 20 lucky candidates, out of the passed students would be heldon November 30. She said that admissions would be made purely on merit according to the government policy.

By starting B.Sc (Hons) in MLT course, highly qualified and trained humans resource would be available for laboratories in coming future, she added.

