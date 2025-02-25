Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), through its Business Incubation Centre (BIC), successfully organized a two-day Entrepreneurship Fair on February 25–26, aimed at fostering micro-entrepreneurship development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), through its Business Incubation Centre (BIC), successfully organized a two-day Entrepreneurship Fair on February 25–26, aimed at fostering micro-entrepreneurship development.

Fareeha Ummer, Programme Specialist for Women's Leadership & Social Reconstruction, highlighted the role of women in business and the need for sustainable entrepreneurial ventures.

Prof Dr Bushra Mirza (PoP, T.I.), Vice Chancellor, FJWU, encouraged young women to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career path and emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting business-minded students through mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities.

She reiterated the importance of fostering innovation, resilience, and business acumen among young women, ensuring their active participation in the economic landscape.

Samina Fazil, President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Asghar Nasar, Regional Coordinator of SMEDA also addressed the fair in which they shared insights on market trends, financial planning, and business sustainability, inspiring young entrepreneurs to take bold steps toward success.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 6,000 visitors exploring various stalls showcasing innovative products and services.

Women-led startups displayed their entrepreneurial spirit, offering a diverse range of handmade crafts, technology-based solutions and sustainable business models. The fair also featured interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, providing attendees with valuable industry insights and networking opportunities.