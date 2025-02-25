Open Menu

Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 Held At FJWU

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), through its Business Incubation Centre (BIC), successfully organized a two-day Entrepreneurship Fair on February 25–26, aimed at fostering micro-entrepreneurship development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), through its Business Incubation Centre (BIC), successfully organized a two-day Entrepreneurship Fair on February 25–26, aimed at fostering micro-entrepreneurship development.

Fareeha Ummer, Programme Specialist for Women's Leadership & Social Reconstruction, highlighted the role of women in business and the need for sustainable entrepreneurial ventures.

Prof Dr Bushra Mirza (PoP, T.I.), Vice Chancellor, FJWU, encouraged young women to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career path and emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting business-minded students through mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities.

She reiterated the importance of fostering innovation, resilience, and business acumen among young women, ensuring their active participation in the economic landscape.

Samina Fazil, President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Asghar Nasar, Regional Coordinator of SMEDA also addressed the fair in which they shared insights on market trends, financial planning, and business sustainability, inspiring young entrepreneurs to take bold steps toward success.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 6,000 visitors exploring various stalls showcasing innovative products and services.

Women-led startups displayed their entrepreneurial spirit, offering a diverse range of handmade crafts, technology-based solutions and sustainable business models. The fair also featured interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, providing attendees with valuable industry insights and networking opportunities.

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public s ..

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

3 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of dea ..

UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary aff ..

Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held

3 minutes ago
 'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature fun ..

'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks

3 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

3 minutes ago
 Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digita ..

Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age, Session held

3 minutes ago
Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, te ..

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps

15 minutes ago
 Rabbani seeks regional languages as national langu ..

Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages

15 minutes ago
 Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridg ..

Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months

15 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two human traffickers

FIA arrests two human traffickers

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights ..

Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony

11 minutes ago
 Sargodha industry playing great role in national d ..

Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education