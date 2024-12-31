Entrepreneurship, internationalization remained top agenda of FJWU in 2024

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) reaffirmed its commitment to student empowerment, innovation and global engagement by organizing a dynamic session titled "Promoting Higher Education and Self-Reliance in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) reaffirmed its commitment to student empowerment, innovation and global engagement by organizing a dynamic session titled "Promoting Higher education and Self-Reliance in Pakistan.

This was expressed by the speakers at an event organized by FJWU's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) here Tuesday, that brought together students, educators and industry professionals to explore the transformative role of youth in Pakistan’s progress and emphasized entrepreneurship and internationalization as key drivers for 2024.

During the keynote address by Arshad Jamil, a professional engineer from New Jersey with extensive experience in innovative solutions and entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to tackle pressing national challenges, such as brain drain, through entrepreneurial ventures and youth volunteerism. Drawing from his journey, he stressed the importance of leadership, teamwork, and adaptability in a globalized world.

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), including Muhammad Shahid and Asif Iqbal lauded FJWU's initiatives in integrating entrepreneurship and leadership into academic curricula.

They reiterated HEC’s support for equipping students with tools to address socio-economic challenges.

Dr. Ishrat Siddiqa Lodhi, Director ORIC, emphasized FJWU’s efforts to foster innovation and self-reliance. She also outlined the University’s long-term vision of promoting internationalization to prepare students for global opportunities. In line with this vision, FJWU has established a business Incubation Center to support entrepreneurial ventures and foster a culture of innovation on campus.

The event was marked by active participation from students, who engaged in meaningful discussions about overcoming barriers to innovation.

The session concluded with a call to action, urging students to embrace their role as future leaders and innovators. FJWU’s commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for student-led innovation and global engagement positions is a hub of academic excellence and empowerment.

It was unanimously expressed by the participants that entrepreneurship and internationalization would remain at the forefront of its agenda during the year 2025.