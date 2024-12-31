Open Menu

Entrepreneurship, Internationalization Remained Top Agenda Of FJWU In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Entrepreneurship, internationalization remained top agenda of FJWU in 2024

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) reaffirmed its commitment to student empowerment, innovation and global engagement by organizing a dynamic session titled "Promoting Higher Education and Self-Reliance in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) reaffirmed its commitment to student empowerment, innovation and global engagement by organizing a dynamic session titled "Promoting Higher education and Self-Reliance in Pakistan.

This was expressed by the speakers at an event organized by FJWU's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) here Tuesday, that brought together students, educators and industry professionals to explore the transformative role of youth in Pakistan’s progress and emphasized entrepreneurship and internationalization as key drivers for 2024.

During the keynote address by Arshad Jamil, a professional engineer from New Jersey with extensive experience in innovative solutions and entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to tackle pressing national challenges, such as brain drain, through entrepreneurial ventures and youth volunteerism. Drawing from his journey, he stressed the importance of leadership, teamwork, and adaptability in a globalized world.

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), including Muhammad Shahid and Asif Iqbal lauded FJWU's initiatives in integrating entrepreneurship and leadership into academic curricula.

They reiterated HEC’s support for equipping students with tools to address socio-economic challenges.

Dr. Ishrat Siddiqa Lodhi, Director ORIC, emphasized FJWU’s efforts to foster innovation and self-reliance. She also outlined the University’s long-term vision of promoting internationalization to prepare students for global opportunities. In line with this vision, FJWU has established a business Incubation Center to support entrepreneurial ventures and foster a culture of innovation on campus.

The event was marked by active participation from students, who engaged in meaningful discussions about overcoming barriers to innovation.

The session concluded with a call to action, urging students to embrace their role as future leaders and innovators. FJWU’s commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for student-led innovation and global engagement positions is a hub of academic excellence and empowerment.

It was unanimously expressed by the participants that entrepreneurship and internationalization would remain at the forefront of its agenda during the year 2025.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Education Student Progress Hub HEC Fatima Jinnah Women University Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station

Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station

3 minutes ago
 All major school chains to purchase compulsory bus ..

All major school chains to purchase compulsory buses by Jan 13

3 minutes ago
 Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, ..

Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Ch ..

4 minutes ago
 Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens ..

Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Pal ..

19 minutes ago
 S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached ..

S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

4 minutes ago
 CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU

CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU

4 minutes ago
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on ..

JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary

4 minutes ago
 PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pak ..

PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis

34 minutes ago
 SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism

SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism

10 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b f ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market

10 minutes ago
 DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, h ..

DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic g ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education