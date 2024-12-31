Entrepreneurship, Internationalization Remained Top Agenda Of FJWU In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) reaffirmed its commitment to student empowerment, innovation and global engagement by organizing a dynamic session titled "Promoting Higher Education and Self-Reliance in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) reaffirmed its commitment to student empowerment, innovation and global engagement by organizing a dynamic session titled "Promoting Higher education and Self-Reliance in Pakistan.
This was expressed by the speakers at an event organized by FJWU's Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) here Tuesday, that brought together students, educators and industry professionals to explore the transformative role of youth in Pakistan’s progress and emphasized entrepreneurship and internationalization as key drivers for 2024.
During the keynote address by Arshad Jamil, a professional engineer from New Jersey with extensive experience in innovative solutions and entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to tackle pressing national challenges, such as brain drain, through entrepreneurial ventures and youth volunteerism. Drawing from his journey, he stressed the importance of leadership, teamwork, and adaptability in a globalized world.
Representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), including Muhammad Shahid and Asif Iqbal lauded FJWU's initiatives in integrating entrepreneurship and leadership into academic curricula.
They reiterated HEC’s support for equipping students with tools to address socio-economic challenges.
Dr. Ishrat Siddiqa Lodhi, Director ORIC, emphasized FJWU’s efforts to foster innovation and self-reliance. She also outlined the University’s long-term vision of promoting internationalization to prepare students for global opportunities. In line with this vision, FJWU has established a business Incubation Center to support entrepreneurial ventures and foster a culture of innovation on campus.
The event was marked by active participation from students, who engaged in meaningful discussions about overcoming barriers to innovation.
The session concluded with a call to action, urging students to embrace their role as future leaders and innovators. FJWU’s commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for student-led innovation and global engagement positions is a hub of academic excellence and empowerment.
It was unanimously expressed by the participants that entrepreneurship and internationalization would remain at the forefront of its agenda during the year 2025.
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi inaugurates sewage pumping station
All major school chains to purchase compulsory buses by Jan 13
Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle called on Ch ..
Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Pal ..
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon
CPEC International Conference Concludes at SAU
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary
PM urges nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market
DPM Dar calls for continuity of policies, unity, hard work to achieve economic g ..
More Stories From Education
-
Entrepreneurship, internationalization remained top agenda of FJWU in 20244 minutes ago
-
MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers1 day ago
-
The Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees1 day ago
-
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organises session for students1 day ago
-
BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens1 day ago
-
Larkana Education Board (BISE) announces 11th class result5 days ago
-
Governor takes notice of financial irregularities in Loralai University5 days ago
-
BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 20255 days ago
-
1st annual intermediate examination-2025 schedule released5 days ago
-
SPSC announces final results of Lecturer Islamiat, Prosecuting Inspector7 days ago
-
Matric exam 2025, important decisions for Non-Muslim students7 days ago
-
GCU, Lourdes University, USA sign agreement to promote international cooperation in education, resea ..7 days ago