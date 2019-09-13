UrduPoint.com
Entry Of Irrelevant Persons Near Examination Centers Ban In Swat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Entry of irrelevant persons near examination centers ban in Swat

For successful holding of annual examination of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Swat, the district administration Friday imposed section 144 and banned entrance of irrelevant persons around examination center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :For successful holding of annual examination of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Swat, the district administration Friday imposed section 144 and banned entrance of irrelevant persons around examination center.

According to a notification issued here, the ban has been imposed for holding of transparent annual examination of AIOU including ATTC, PTC, CT, B.Ed, Open Tech, Non Credit Courses, Matic and FA session 2018-19. The exams were being scheduled from September 12 to October 12.

The violators would be dealt strictly under rules, the notification concluded.

