Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Entry test for admissions

Entry test for Computer Science and Civil Engineering Department held at NED University Thar Campus at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Cultural Complex

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Entry test for Computer Science and Civil Engineering Department held at NED University Thar Campus at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Cultural Complex.

The entry test was inspected by Prof. Dr.

Nasiruddin Shaikh, Principal of NED University Thar Campus.

On the occasion, he said this time the NED University has conducted the entry test at Thar Campus for the convenience of the students so that they could take the entry test without any difficulties.

More Stories From Education

