Entry Test for admissions in SAU to be held on Jan 29

Over 4965 candidates are set to appear in the entry test for admissions to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) to be held on Sunday (January 29), at Public School Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Over 4965 candidates are set to appear in the entry test for admissions to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) to be held on Sunday (January 29), at Public school Hyderabad.

As many as 71 blocks have been made, along with a separate wing for female students. According to the statement issued by the SAU spokesman, the Entry Test for new admission to the Undergraduate Degree Program of the academic year 2022-23, in all the five faculties of SAU, Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technologies and constituent Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umerkot will be held on Sunday at Public School Latifabad Hyderabad.

A high-level meeting regarding the arrangements was held at the university committee room, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, the heads of various committees briefed the Vice Chancellor about the arrangements and told that this year 4965 candidates for admissions have submitted their applications, including 634 female candidates, a total of 71 blocks were set up for the test, with an entire wing reserved for female candidates.

The number of seats has also been increased this year. To the total seats of 2198 in the university, 200 seats for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, 153 seats for Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and 270 seats for Sub Campus Umerkot are added.

SAU launched 8 new degree programs, and a large number of candidates have preferred these programs as their first choice, despite the floods in Sindh and the delay in the intermediate results, the number of candidates seeking admission is more than in previous years.

The meeting was informed that SAU under the supervision of its testing unit will release the results through the OMR machine for the first time within the stipulated time.

To maintain a peaceful atmosphere, security measures have been taken, for which police and law enforcement agencies will be deployed along with walk-through gates, reception camps will also be set up to guide candidates.

On this occasion, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Muhammad Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Ibrahim Khaskheli, Dr. Javed Sheikh, Director of Admissions Ahmed Khan Mangi, Shaukat Hussain Sangi were also present.