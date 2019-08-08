Entry test for medical colleges to be held on August 25

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi , Capt ( R ) Saqib Zafar Thursday said that all arrangements have been finalized for medical college's entry test to be conducted by the University of Health Science on August 25.

Addressing a meeting held in his office, he informed that as many as 9751 candidates would appear in the entry test to be held in Saddique Public school, Ideal Cambridge School, Jinnah Institute of Information and Commerce, Govt Post Graduate College for Women, Govt Post Graduate College for boys, Rawalpindi Law College 6th road and Govt College for Women Hassanabdal.

All the roads of adjoining areas where the entry tests are to be conducted, would be blocked for all kinds of vehicular traffic including vehicles of the students and their attendants for security purposes, he said.

Cell phones, textbooks, test papers, calculators and other items, which could be used for cheating, would not be allowed in the examination halls. Besides, entry of unauthorized persons in the premises of examination centers and their surroundings would be completely banned while candidates would have to show their National Identity Card.