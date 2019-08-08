UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entry Test For Medical Colleges To Be Held On August 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:53 PM

Entry test for medical colleges to be held on August 25

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt ( R ) Saqib Zafar Thursday said that all arrangements have been finalized for medical college's entry test to be conducted by the University of Health Science on August 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt ( R ) Saqib Zafar Thursday said that all arrangements have been finalized for medical college's entry test to be conducted by the University of Health Science on August 25.

Addressing a meeting held in his office, he informed that as many as 9751 candidates would appear in the entry test to be held in Saddique Public school, Ideal Cambridge School, Jinnah Institute of Information and Commerce, Govt Post Graduate College for Women, Govt Post Graduate College for boys, Rawalpindi Law College 6th road and Govt College for Women Hassanabdal.

All the roads of adjoining areas where the entry tests are to be conducted, would be blocked for all kinds of vehicular traffic including vehicles of the students and their attendants for security purposes, he said.

Cell phones, textbooks, test papers, calculators and other items, which could be used for cheating, would not be allowed in the examination halls. Besides, entry of unauthorized persons in the premises of examination centers and their surroundings would be completely banned while candidates would have to show their National Identity Card.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Cambridge August Women Commerce Post All Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner pays surprise visit to Shorkot, Ahmed ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Accuse Western NGO's of Attemp ..

3 minutes ago

Trump: not 'thrilled' with strong US dollar, hurts ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan claims fifth straight win in Asian U23 vo ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil's Jesus gets two-month international ban

10 minutes ago

Low-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.