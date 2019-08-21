UrduPoint.com
Entry Test For Medical Colleges To Be Held On 25th

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:32 PM

Entry test for medical colleges to be held on 25th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :An entry test for admission in medical colleges in the province will be held on August 25, under the aegis of University of Health sciences.

A total 8,075 candidates, including 5,228 female and 2,847 male candidates will appear in the test in Faisalabad.

Examination centres for 1,500 female candidates has been established in University of Agriculture and 3,110 females in Government College Women University.

The center for 618 females and 2,847 male candidates has been set up at Government College University Faisalabad.

This was told in a meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Qaisar Abbas Rand here on Wednesday which was attended by officers of universities and other departments.

The ADC directed for making foolproof security arrangements at centres.

