Entry Tests For MPhil/PhD At ICCBS-University Of Karachi On July 14

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:41 PM

Entry tests for MPhil/PhD at ICCBS-University of Karachi on July 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An entrance test to induct students in the ICCBS MPhil and PhD Admission Programme-2019 will be held at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) on July 14.

This was decided in a meeting of the admission committee held at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) on Friday chaired by ICCBS-UoK Director Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, said a statement on Friday.

The test will start at 10 am at the Prof. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium and L.E.J. National Science Information Center, KU. All the candidates will have to report at 09:20 am along with their Admit Card and original CNIC. The test results will be announced on the center's and the University's website on July 18, while the final merit list will be announced soon.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary reiterated that all admissions will be given to students purely on merit basis under the announced higher learning programme of the University of Karachi.

He said that the successful students will have to appear in the interviews and the successful students will be given admissions to the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research and H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry.

He said that hundreds of candidates will be appearing in written and oral examinations in various science disciplines, which include Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Molecular Medicine.

It was also decided in the meeting that for candidates' convenience a shuttle bus service will run from Maskan Gate and Campus Gate (near Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center) to the ICCBS during 09:00 to 09:30 am for arrival and 01:00-01:30 pm for departure from the ICCBS to University gates.

