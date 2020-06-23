UrduPoint.com
Environment Conducive For Investment In Dairy And Livestock: UVAS

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:12 PM

Environment conducive for investment in dairy and livestock: UVAS

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad has said that today’s environment is very conducive for investment in dairy and livestock sectors as the cost of both production and labour is very competitive in the country

The Vice-Chancellor was speaking at an online webinar on “Dairy and Livestock Sectors of Pakistan” organised by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Italian Investment and Technology promotion office (ITPO) in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Italy and Embassy of Italy in Pakistan.

ITPO Chief Technical Advisor Dino Fortunato moderated the webinar.
Prof Nasim called for setting up large specialized breeding dairy farms and milk collectionand chilling centres to exploit the conducive investment and growth opportunities available in livestock sector.


Hesuggested establishment of more semen production unitsand efficient artificial insemination servicesas well as salvage farming for dry animals of dairy colonies. Heemphasized the importance of buffalo as a dairy animal and its use in valueadded dairy product development.


Highlighting opportunities available in livestock sector, the Vice-Chancellor said that demand for livestock products is increasing with every passing day, technologies for increasing production and processing are available and demand for processed food from animal origin is also rising.

He said that profitability in livestock farming favours investment in Pakistan. He said that mozzarella cheese from buffalo milk, goat milk, camel milk, camel meat and mutton are the niche markets of Pakistan.


Prof Nasim said that any collaboration in this sector may enhance the growth of livestock and dairy and open a new era of technology transfer for value added dairy product development. Hesaid that UVAS is always open to collaborations and cooperation and ready to play its due role for the cause of national development.


He emphasized that UVAS has developed a state-of-art exotic dairy farm which has imparted training to a large number of farmers, professionals and other stakeholders. He said that the university is offering diagnosis through its ISO-certified labs for wide-range of tests.


Earlier, Mrs Diana Battaggia, head of UNIDO ITPO, in her opening remarks highlighted the business opportunities in both Italy and Pakistan.Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy Jauhar Saleem andAmbassador of Italy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese motivated investors for investing in Pakistan, which they called very investment-friendly.

