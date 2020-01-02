UrduPoint.com
E&SE Deptt Directed To Setup One Window Operation To Facilitate Teachers: Ziaullah Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:21 PM

The District Education Office Abbottabad on Thursday launched "one window operation" on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The District education Office Abbottabad on Thursday launched "one window operation" on the directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Education.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Dducation , Ziaullah Bangash has directed to setup "one window operation" in the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education ( E& SE) and all District Education Offices ( DEOs) keeping in view the difficulties faced by teachers and employees .

He said that One Window Operation for the facilitation of public, teachers and departmental employees is aimed to provide all departmental concerned the office related services under one roof in a welcoming, courteous and comfortable environment.

Ziaullah Bangash said that now teachers and employees will just have to visit only one window operation facility office (facilitation center) to get required information, to submit their cases / files and all their issues / cases will be addressed by office within stipulated time period.

He said that teachers, employees and citizens need not go to different sections of the Directorate or DEO offices for their cases / files after establishment of one window operation facility.

In future, KP E&SE Department intends to launch online File Tracking System in the Directorate and District Education Offices within the shortest possible time period. Teachers and employees will check the status of their cases / file through online system.

