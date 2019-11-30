UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&SE To Launch E- Recruitment Policy For Teacher's Induction: Ziaullah Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:41 PM

E&SE to launch E- Recruitment policy for teacher's induction: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday said that Elementary and Secondary Education Department ( E&SE) was ready to launch E-Recruitment policy to make the appointment process of teachers more transparent and purely on merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday said that Elementary and Secondary education Department ( E&SE) was ready to launch E-Recruitment policy to make the appointment process of teachers more transparent and purely on merit.

In a statement , he said that , " It will make the system more transparent and eligible candidates will be recruited purely on merit".

He said that with the help of new system, the department would be in a position to get rid of testing agencies and malicious elements who were influencing the system.

Ziaullah said that under new policy, computer based test would be taken from candidates and online system would generate merit list.

The computer-based test would replace testing agencies setup.

This new policy would be launch with the support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT board.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pak Navy foils narcotics smuggling attempt

8 minutes ago

Graduates urged to face challenges with courage, p ..

8 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day on Sunday

8 minutes ago

Teenager dies as pistol goes off accidentally in F ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 30 Nov 2019

9 minutes ago

Typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) campaign concludes ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.