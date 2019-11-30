Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday said that Elementary and Secondary Education Department ( E&SE) was ready to launch E-Recruitment policy to make the appointment process of teachers more transparent and purely on merit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education , Ziaullah Bangash on Saturday said that Elementary and Secondary education Department ( E&SE) was ready to launch E-Recruitment policy to make the appointment process of teachers more transparent and purely on merit

In a statement , he said that , " It will make the system more transparent and eligible candidates will be recruited purely on merit".

He said that with the help of new system, the department would be in a position to get rid of testing agencies and malicious elements who were influencing the system.

Ziaullah said that under new policy, computer based test would be taken from candidates and online system would generate merit list.

The computer-based test would replace testing agencies setup.

This new policy would be launch with the support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT board.