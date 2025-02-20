Open Menu

Essex University Delegation Visits Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU)

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 06:34 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted a delegation from Essex University, UK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted a delegation from Essex University, UK.

The visit aimed to explore research collaborations, faculty exchange, and student mobility opportunities.

According to the details, the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), in partnership with the Student Affairs Office, arranged the bilateral international between the reps from both universities.

The visit featured a guest lecture by Sobia Ahmed from Essex’s Department of Sociology and Criminology, providing valuable insights to students and faculty. Additionally, an interactive session brought together FJWU faculty from Biotechnology, Economics, and Sociology with Essex representatives, including Mr. Fowad Muratza (Economics), Ivan Hutchins (International Business Development Officer), Muhammad Talha (Country Manager, Pakistan), and Sabahat Mahmood (Recruitment and Development Officer).

The discussions highlighted opportunities for joint research projects, faculty training, and pathways for FJWU students to pursue higher education at Essex.

Both institutions expressed a strong interest in formalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured collaboration. The proposed agreement aims to enhance academic growth, provide faculty development programs, and create global learning opportunities for students.

The university spokesman said that FJWU aims to create diverse learning environments where students and faculty can benefit from multidisciplinary research opportunities, international faculty exchanges, and cross-border academic initiatives. These collaborations not only provide students access to world-class education and research resources but also open doors for internships, scholarships, and joint degree programs with renowned institutions.

