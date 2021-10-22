UrduPoint.com

ETEA Announces Results Of KMU Centralized Admission Test 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:24 PM

ETEA announces results of KMU Centralized Admission Test 2021

The Educational, Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has announced the results of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Centralized Admission Test (KMU-CAT) 2021 for admissions in allied health sciences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Educational, Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has announced the results of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Centralized Admission Test (KMU-CAT) 2021 for admissions in allied health sciences.

The results were jointly announced by Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor, KMU, and Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat, Executive Director, ETEA at Phase 7, Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Coordinator centralized admission committee Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed and Director Admission KMU, Arshad Khan were also present at the occasion.

According to the results, Ishtiaq Ahmed son of Ahmed and Mohammad Fayyaz of Gulzada secured first position with 87 marks out of 100, Mohammad Zeeshan of Taj Wali Khan and Syed Sharifuddin Hashmi got 86 marks and Mohammad Munsif of Qutb Khan grabbed the third position with 84 marks.

As per details released by ETEA, 38 candidates got 80 to 89 % marks, 276 candidates obtained 70 to 79 % marks, 660 candidates got 60 to 69 % marks, 1169 candidates secured 50 to 59 % marks, 2303 candidates got 40 to 49 % marks, 1169 candidates secured 50 to 59 % marks and 2303 candidates obtained 40 to 49 % marks, while 17440 candidates have scored less than 40% marks.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 23855 candidates had registered for the said test out of which 21899 candidates had participated in the test while 1956 have remained absent.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor, KMU, while expressing satisfaction over the KMU-CAT, expressed the hope that this test would result in the advancement of talented and capable students in various fields of allied health sciences.

There will be an opportunity that will not only develop these important sectors of health but will also help in providing the best and quality health services to the people of the province.

