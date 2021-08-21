UrduPoint.com

ETEA Engineering Test Will Be Held On Aug 22

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:56 PM

ETEA engineering test-2021 would be held on Aug 22 under the auspices of University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar in which 8148 students would be appeared

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :ETEA engineering test-2021 would be held on Aug 22 under the auspices of University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar in which 8148 students would be appeared.

The spokesperson of UET said on Saturday that seven centres have been set up for test in the province which would be started at 9am till 12pm.

A total of 8148 students including 7492 boys and 565 girls would be appeared in the test.

