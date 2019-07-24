ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 registration continues

Online registration for ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 scheduled to be held under Khyber Medical University (KMU) is in full swing and in last week more than 28000 applicants have been registered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Online registration for ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 scheduled to be held under Khyber Medical University KMU ) is in full swing and in last week more than 28000 applicants have been registered.

The KMU authorities have decided to conduct the test indoor and the applicants have been given the right to register themselves by their own choice at nearest halls without any restrictions of their Domicile and concern secondary boards. Forty wedding halls have been reserved in seven regional centers i.e Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Swat, Hazara, Kohat and D.

I Khan.

For the facilitation and help of candidates help line numbers included 0346-9471028, 0316-1816373, 0304-9346772 and 0311-3939440 are activated while email address i.e kmuet2019@kmu.edu.pk has also been prominently displayed on registration website for assistance.

The candidates can select any of the examination halls and any of the regions and there is no restriction on selection of a centre or city as far as domicile or examination board is concerned, said a statement issued by KMU here Wednesday .