UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 Registration Continues

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 registration continues

Online registration for ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 scheduled to be held under Khyber Medical University (KMU) is in full swing and in last week more than 28000 applicants have been registered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Online registration for ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 scheduled to be held under Khyber Medical University (KMU) is in full swing and in last week more than 28000 applicants have been registered.

The KMU authorities have decided to conduct the test indoor and the applicants have been given the right to register themselves by their own choice at nearest halls without any restrictions of their Domicile and concern secondary boards. Forty wedding halls have been reserved in seven regional centers i.e Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Swat, Hazara, Kohat and D.

I Khan.

For the facilitation and help of candidates help line numbers included 0346-9471028, 0316-1816373, 0304-9346772 and 0311-3939440 are activated while email address i.e kmuet2019@kmu.edu.pk has also been prominently displayed on registration website for assistance.

The candidates can select any of the examination halls and any of the regions and there is no restriction on selection of a centre or city as far as domicile or examination board is concerned, said a statement issued by KMU here Wednesday .

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Marriage Kohat Mardan Malakand 2019 Khyber Medical University

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witne ..

25 minutes ago

US proposals on Syrian safe zone not satisfactory

22 seconds ago

Women need equivalent opportunities to excel at in ..

23 seconds ago

KSRELIEF Engineering team to visit Leswa Neelum Va ..

25 seconds ago

US-based medical lab to invest US$ 40 mln in Pakis ..

27 seconds ago

Good financial habits can shield from depression: ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.