Ethiopian Delegation Visits COMSATS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:43 PM

A ten-member delegation comprising on scientists, agriculturists and business community from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, headed by their Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Markos Tekle and Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Misiganu Arega paid a visit to COMSATS Headquarters to explore the possibility of joining of Ethiopia as a Member State of COMSATS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :A ten-member delegation comprising on scientists, agriculturists and business community from the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, headed by their Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Markos Tekle and Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Misiganu Arega paid a visit to COMSATS Headquarters to explore the possibility of joining of Ethiopia as a Member State of COMSATS.

Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi gave a comprehensive briefing about the main functions of COMSATS and emphasized the benefits of joining COMSATS as Member State as well as declaring any appropriate Science and Technology/ R&D Institution of Ethiopia as Centre of Excellence of COMSATS' network, said a press release issued here Saturday.

He also described the continued efforts of COMSATS Secretariat about this end and requested the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and its delegation to pursue the proposal of membership with his government.

The delegation was apprised that presently, COMSATS has twenty-seven Members from across three continents (Asia, Latin America & Africa) while 22 International Centers of Excellence are at its credit, both from Member as well as non-Member states.

It was also highlighted that Ethiopia is key country in Africa. Ethiopia's membership will enhance standing of Commission and lead to two other important East African countries; Kenya and Rwanda to join COMSATS as well.

COMSATS, a brainchild of Pakistani Nobel Laureate, Prof. Dr. Abdus Salam, is working for sustainable socio-economic uplift of the developing countries through judicious application of science and technology.

The Ethiopian Minister for Foreign Affairs confirmed that keeping in view the services rendered by COMSATS in developing countries, the proposal to join COMSATS as Member Sate will be considered favorably by his Government

