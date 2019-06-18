UrduPoint.com
EU Envoy Promises More Scholarships For Pakistani Students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :European Union Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Jean-Francois Cautain said on Tuesday that European Union (EU) would offer more scholarships to Pakistani students, both male and females.

He expressed these views during his visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University, here on Tuesday.

He said the EU was cooperating with Pakistan in Industry, Agriculture and Hi-Tech and it also wished to promote ties and cooperation in the field of History and Culture. He hoped the BZU would be modern university in near future. He also extended offer for international cooperation in the promotion of various languages in the varsity.

He informed that Pakistani students were already availing scholarships from the EU. He said, however, Mexico was at the top in terms of EU scholarships, Brazil at second, Pakistan at third and India at fourth position.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Mehmood Ansari welcomed the ambassador and his delegation.

Director Academics Dr Abdul Aleem Khan briefed the ambassador about the history of the varsity, its disciplines, and future planes for the promotion of education.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad Shoukat, Dr Muhammad Shafqatullah, Dr Akbar Anjum, Dr Umar Farooq and Pirzada Mian Qamar Abbas were also present.

