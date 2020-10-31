UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Academia Urged To Counter Islamophobia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 03:14 PM

European academia urged to counter Islamophobia

University of Okara, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar urged the European academia to step up for countering Islamophobia

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) University of Okara, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar urged the European academia to step up for countering Islamophobia.

In a letter to the reactors of prominent French and German universities, the UoO VC stressed the need for stopping spreading hatred in the name of freedom of expression, said a spokesperson for the university.

The right to practice religion and respect for religious symbols is the core constitutional value of almost all European countries. Insulting other religions and religious figures is unconstitutional and discourteous and nobody expects such behavior from a civilized society, said the letter.

Dr Zakir, whose PhD is from Germany and he had been former Humboldt Professor in a German University, reached out to the German and French academia in a bid to lobby them to educate general public about the grave negative cultural consequences of blasphemous sketches.

The VC, in his letter, said: "Such practice not only hurt feelings of two billion Muslims but also spread inter religious hatred and intolerance among the nations, adding the present globalized world cannot afford conflict and violence in the name of religion.

The VC argued that the world needed collective efforts against the existential threats such as global warming, water scarcity, infectious diseases, poverty and hunger, and in these circumstances, spreading the feelings of Islamophobia or insulting the revered Islamic symbols is no service to humanity or international peace.

Dr Zakar warned that publication and dissemination of such caricatures could deepen the division in European societies and could fuel hatred and violence worldwide. He urged that world must learn from the history and act responsibly to avoid future holocausts.

Related Topics

World Water German Germany Okara Muslim All From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, 1,295 reco ..

11 seconds ago

Business community shows full confidence, support ..

1 minute ago

129 years old British era tunnel restored in Ayubi ..

1 minute ago

Shibli grieves over loss of lives in Turkey quake

1 minute ago

Qureshi phones Turkish FM; offers relief teams and ..

1 minute ago

Ayaz Sadiq displayed as Indian wing commander Abhi ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.