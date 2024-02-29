Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has said that universities are known by their education, research and faculty, so we will consider every proposal for the welfare of teachers and take every possible step for their improvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has said that universities are known by their education, research and faculty, so we will consider every proposal for the welfare of teachers and take every possible step for their improvement.

He said while addressing the General Body meeting of Academic Staff Association (ASA) yesterday.

Dr. Nasir said that he would try his best to fulfil the just demands of all the faculty members. General Secretary ASA, Dr. Abdul Sattar presented the agenda of the meeting.

Faculty members discussed and pointed out their problems in the open forum discussion. President ASA, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Ahmed also presented some proposals to the Vice Chancellor for betterment and welfare of the university and faculty members on this occasion.