UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Everybody Has To Be Efficient As Required By The Government

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 06:14 PM

Everybody has to be efficient as required by the Government

COO TEVTA initiates efficiency drive, Show cause issued to Dr. Farrukh Gulzar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd April, 2021) In a drive to maintain discipline and efficiency at TEVTA secretariat, recently posted chief operating officer TEVTA, Rai Manzoor Nasir has issued show cause notice to medical officer Dr.

Farrukh Gulzar and directed him to explain reasons for absence from the duty without intimation.

The COO TEVTA has embarked upon a calculated drive to introduce discipline and efficiency among the officers and staff at TEVTA Secretariat.

In live with the vision and directions of the Government, he is committed to make sure presence of all officers and staff and delivery of their duties as required.

Related Topics

Nasir All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

1 hour ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

1 hour ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

1 hour ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

1 hour ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.