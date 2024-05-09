Exam centres inspected

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Additional Secretary Boards of Higher education Department Punjab Dr Noman Jamil paid a surprise visit to various examination centres, set up for intermediate part-I annual exam-2024.

He inspected the examination process as well as facilities like drinking water, fans availability for candidates at the centres.

He also checked the sitting plan of candidates and attendants of the supervisory staff. He also checked security arrangements.

The additional secretary said that transparent examination was a priority and all available resources were being utilised for the purpose.