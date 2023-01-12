UrduPoint.com

Exam Fee For All Students Of Govt Schools Waived In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari said that there is no fee fixed by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana for annual Examinations from the students of class 9th and 10th(Class-IX & X) of Government Schools

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari said that there is no fee fixed by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana for annual Examinations from the students of class 9th and 10th(Class-IX & X) of Government Schools.

He said this during a high-level meeting with officials of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana and education Department on Thursday at his office.

Secretary BISE Larkana Ahmed Khan Chutto said that the government of Sindh has waived off the fees of ninth and tenth-grade students studying in government educational institutions.

He also said that they will not be charged enrollment and examination fees, the board will, however, charge certificate fee.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all five districts of Larkana division to take the protestors in confidence that wherever the examination and enrollment fee has been received, will be returned to the students.

The Commissioner directed the District Education Officers(DEOs) of Larkana division to call an explanation from the headmasters who collected fees from students.

