Examination of metric to be held after improvement of virus situation: BBISE chairman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch Tuesday said that examinations of 9th and 10th classes (Matric) had been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which would be held in late June or July after the improvement in coronavirus condition in the province.

While talking to media persons he said the pending case of examinations of 9th and 10th classes have been sent to the authorities concerned and Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) for further decision.

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said that the procedure of pending examinations would be decided by the authorities concerned while they have sent various suggestions regarding MCQ and 9th and first year of examinations should be held in 2021.

One of the suggestions is that in view of the seriousness of the situation, promotion should be done in grading percentage. However, the final decision will be taken in consultation with the IBCC and the Ministry of Education, he added.

He also appealed the civil society and the students to play their responsible role in keeping the country and the nation safe from this pandemic by following the government's precautionary measures against the coronavirus because the deadly virus would be defeated through preventive steps.