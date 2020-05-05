UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Examination Of Metric To Be Held After Improvement Of Virus Situation: BBISE Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Examination of metric to be held after improvement of virus situation: BBISE chairman

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch Tuesday said that examinations of 9th and 10th classes (matric) had been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which would be held in late June or July after the improvement in coronavirus condition in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch Tuesday said that examinations of 9th and 10th classes (Matric) had been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which would be held in late June or July after the improvement in coronavirus condition in the province.

While talking to media persons he said the pending case of examinations of 9th and 10th classes have been sent to the authorities concerned and Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) for further decision.

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said that the procedure of pending examinations would be decided by the authorities concerned while they have sent various suggestions regarding MCQ and 9th and first year of examinations should be held in 2021.

One of the suggestions is that in view of the seriousness of the situation, promotion should be done in grading percentage. However, the final decision will be taken in consultation with the IBCC and the Ministry of Education, he added.

He also appealed the civil society and the students to play their responsible role in keeping the country and the nation safe from this pandemic by following the government's precautionary measures against the coronavirus because the deadly virus would be defeated through preventive steps.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Civil Society BISE June July Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

6 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

9 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

14 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

28 minutes ago

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football As ..

36 minutes ago

IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.