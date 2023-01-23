UrduPoint.com

'Exams Emergency' Imposes In South Punjab's Schools: Fatima

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 06:41 PM

'Exams Emergency' imposes in South Punjab's schools: Fatima

Newly deputed Additional Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Sarosh Fatima directed CEOs DEA to monitor 'examination emergency' imposes in public schools of 12 districts of the region for obtaining better results in board exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Newly deputed Additional Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Sarosh Fatima directed CEOs DEA to monitor 'examination emergency' imposes in public schools of 12 districts of the region for obtaining better results in board exams.

Chairing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authority (DEA), she said under the plan, school heads have been directed to maintain the profile of all students about their strengths and weaknesses which will be checked by dept high ups any time.

The mock exam would also be conducted which is mandatory of all students, she said, adding papers will be set according to BISE pattern and new policy.

Addl Secretary informed that teachers have been instructed to be in touch with parents about the performance of their kids and ensure regular PTMs for the betterment of students.

A comprehensive strategy will be devised to judge school heads and teachers' efficiency under exams emergency plan and they will be rewarded for showing good results, she and added that monitoring of these steps should be ensured properly.

Deputy Sec School, Siaf ur Rehman, DPI, (Secondary) Zahida Batool, DPI (Elementary) Pervaiz Iqbal and CEO education were present.

She also discussed about helpline 1234 which has been set up for early morning school (Subeh-Nau) for those who could not study because of domestic or financial problems.

Related Topics

Education Punjab BISE All

Recent Stories

Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less th ..

Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less than six months

4 seconds ago
 Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Fais ..

Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Faisal Subzwari

6 seconds ago
 64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi ..

64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 Spotify to cut 6% of workforce, some 600 employees ..

Spotify to cut 6% of workforce, some 600 employees: CEO

1 minute ago
 French government refuses to back down on pension ..

French government refuses to back down on pension reform

2 minutes ago
 UN Nuclear Chief Briefs EU Ministers on Ukrainian ..

UN Nuclear Chief Briefs EU Ministers on Ukrainian Plant

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.