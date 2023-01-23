Newly deputed Additional Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Sarosh Fatima directed CEOs DEA to monitor 'examination emergency' imposes in public schools of 12 districts of the region for obtaining better results in board exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Newly deputed Additional Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Sarosh Fatima directed CEOs DEA to monitor 'examination emergency' imposes in public schools of 12 districts of the region for obtaining better results in board exams.

Chairing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authority (DEA), she said under the plan, school heads have been directed to maintain the profile of all students about their strengths and weaknesses which will be checked by dept high ups any time.

The mock exam would also be conducted which is mandatory of all students, she said, adding papers will be set according to BISE pattern and new policy.

Addl Secretary informed that teachers have been instructed to be in touch with parents about the performance of their kids and ensure regular PTMs for the betterment of students.

A comprehensive strategy will be devised to judge school heads and teachers' efficiency under exams emergency plan and they will be rewarded for showing good results, she and added that monitoring of these steps should be ensured properly.

Deputy Sec School, Siaf ur Rehman, DPI, (Secondary) Zahida Batool, DPI (Elementary) Pervaiz Iqbal and CEO education were present.

She also discussed about helpline 1234 which has been set up for early morning school (Subeh-Nau) for those who could not study because of domestic or financial problems.