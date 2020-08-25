Exams for spring semester session to be held on Sept 7 in University of Turbat

Scheduled of the examinations for Spring semester 2020 session to be held from September 7, 2020 in University of Turbat (UoT).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :scheduled of the examinations for Spring semester 2020 session to be held from September 7, 2020 in University of Turbat (UoT).

It is learned from a press release issued by the Registrar office at the University of Turbat.

According to the press release, in order to enable the students to get necessary guidelines regarding examinations, course materials, and other matters and to discuss issues/problems with their teachers, the university will be opened for students from 1st September 2020.

The arrangements for accommodation in hostels and transport will also be made.

It will be mandatory to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) for protection against COVID-19 in classrooms, hostels, libraries, examination halls, hostel, and busses, etc.