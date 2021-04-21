UrduPoint.com
Exams Of Grade I To VIII To Start On June 7 In 13 Districts Of Punjab

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:59 PM

Exams of Grade I to VIII to start on June 7 in 13 districts of Punjab

Punjab Examination Commission has made this announcement in wake of the decision of National Command and Operation Centre to close academic institutions in COVID-19 affected districts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) on Wednesday announced schedule of examination for grades I to VIII in 13 districts of the province.

Punjab Examination Commission made this announcement after schedule of the conduct of school Based Assessment (SBA) in the wake of the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to close academic institutions in Covid-19 affected districts.

The exams for grade I to VIII would begin from June 7 and continue until June 25 whereas schools would start issuing report cards from June 30. Over 5 million students of grade I and grade VIII.

The exams for grade I to VIII will start from June 7 and continue until June 25 whereas schools will start issuing report cards from June 30.

The summer vacations will start from July 1, the examination commission said and called for strict implementation of the SOPs during the conduct of the exams.

Previously, the Punjab government had issued a revised schedule for matriculation and intermediate exams for all boards across the province. According to the new schedule, the annual matriculation exams would begin on May 25, while the intermediate exam would start on July 3.

The annual matriculation exams were earlier set to begin from May 4, while the intermediate exam from June 12 this year.

