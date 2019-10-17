UrduPoint.com
Exhibition At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:11 PM

Exhibition at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad held an exhibition in which students presented their products of food, bakery, fruits and vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad held an exhibition in which students presented their products of food, bakery, fruits and vegetables.

The exhibition was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while Dean Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Food Sciences Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Khalid Mushtaq, Dr Mubashar Mehdi, Dr Hammad Badar, Dr Burhan Ahmad, Dr Abdul Ghaffor, and others accompanied him.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the university was making all-out efforts to produce skills of business among students.

