Experts from across the world to attend Jinnah Sindh Medical University Alumni Conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Medical experts and researchers, mainly comprising graduates of Jinnah Sindh Medical University ( Sindh Medical College) will join their young colleagues during a pre-conference workshop scheduled to held here on December 23.

President, JSMU Alumni Pakistan chapter, Prof. Syed Mukarram Ali sharing details of the event here on Friday said it will be part of a two day International Medical Conference being jointly organized by JSMU Alumni Pakistan and US chapters.

The topics to be discussed during the pre-conference exercise were said to include research methodology, literature search and endnote, research grant writing, basic bio-statistics with SPPS, epidemiology and study design, healthCare leadership, health care analytics and professionalism in postgraduate education.

The event will open with presentation on research methodology by Dr. Zamia Ahmed and Umme Rabab, said Dr. Ali.

participate in As for the conference itself, he said young doctors and health care providers of the country, along with medical students will be provided with an opportunity to learn from Pakistani medical experts serving in the medical care field across the globe.

The expert speakers besides presenting their research papers on various disease and their treatment would also provide needed guidance and supervision to their young colleagues serving in Pakistan.