UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts From Across The World To Attend Jinnah Sindh Medical University Alumni Conference

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Experts from across the world to attend Jinnah Sindh Medical University Alumni Conference

Medical experts and researchers, mainly comprising graduates of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (Sindh Medical College) will join their young colleagues during a pre-conference workshop scheduled to held here on December 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Medical experts and researchers, mainly comprising graduates of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (Sindh Medical College) will join their young colleagues during a pre-conference workshop scheduled to held here on December 23.

President, JSMU Alumni Pakistan chapter, Prof. Syed Mukarram Ali sharing details of the event here on Friday said it will be part of a two day International Medical Conference being jointly organized by JSMU Alumni Pakistan and US chapters.

The topics to be discussed during the pre-conference exercise were said to include research methodology, literature search and endnote, research grant writing, basic bio-statistics with SPPS, epidemiology and study design, healthCare leadership, health care analytics and professionalism in postgraduate education.

The event will open with presentation on research methodology by Dr. Zamia Ahmed and Umme Rabab, said Dr. Ali.

participate in As for the conference itself, he said young doctors and health care providers of the country, along with medical students will be provided with an opportunity to learn from Pakistani medical experts serving in the medical care field across the globe.

The expert speakers besides presenting their research papers on various disease and their treatment would also provide needed guidance and supervision to their young colleagues serving in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Young December Event From

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister condemns Indian firing on LoC

43 seconds ago

EU Allocates Nearly $9Mln in Humanitarian Aid for ..

44 seconds ago

Ocean Viking Rescue Ship Saves 112 Migrants Off Li ..

46 seconds ago

Iran's Rouhani, Japan's Abe Hold 'Friendly,' 'Fran ..

48 seconds ago

Notices issued for not producing Hamza in court

5 minutes ago

Mediterranean Migrant Arrivals to Europe Fell by 5 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.