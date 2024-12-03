Open Menu

Experts Urge Collective Action In OIC Countries On Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Experts urge collective action in OIC countries on climate change

Experts at a two-day international workshop on Tuesday urged for collective action on climate change to ensure a sustainable future for OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Experts at a two-day international workshop on Tuesday urged for collective action on climate change to ensure a sustainable future for OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) nations.

The workshop titled “Climate Change and Sustainable Water Resources Management in OIC Member Countries” started, here, organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI).

The event has drawn experts, policymakers, and representatives from OIC member states to deliberate on shared challenges in water resource management amid global climate change.

During the inaugural session, Dr. Daler Domullodzhanov, International Expert FAO ( Food and Agriculture Organization) Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia Tajikistan, emphasized the critical risks posed to water resources by climate change. He urged the need for collaborative strategies, leveraging the OIC platform to strong unified efforts against these challenges.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystems, IWMI, provided an overview of the conference's goals, underscoring the urgency to address threats to water systems through knowledge exchange and innovative solutions.

Dr. Majid Labbaf Khaneiki, UNESCO Chair on Aflaj Studies, Oman, highlighted that water management is not just a hydrological concern but also a socio-political challenge, necessitating multidimensional approaches. Dr. Khursheed Hasnain, Advisor COMSTECH and Focal Person of the workshop thanked the speakers, resource persons and participants for their participation in the workshop.

The workshop has brought together experts from OIC member countries, including Pakistan, Oman, Tajikistan and others. It aims to develop actionable recommendations for sustainable water management policies across the OIC member states.

These recommendations will be presented at the upcoming OIC meeting of Water Research Centres in 2025.

Key sessions will explore innovative strategies, policy development, and international cooperation for sustainable water management, fostering global and regional collaboration to combat climate-induced challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Water Europe Agriculture Oman Tajikistan Event From Asia OIC

Recent Stories

Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must b ..

Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe ..

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match

23 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz in Riyadh for a 2-day visit to attend ' ..

PM Shehbaz in Riyadh for a 2-day visit to attend 'One Water Summit'

6 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA signs MoU with Arts Council to empower ..

Sukkur IBA signs MoU with Arts Council to empower youth through arts

6 minutes ago
 OICCI organizes conference for empowerment of PWDs

OICCI organizes conference for empowerment of PWDs

1 minute ago
 Woman mugged at gunpoint in Islamabad’s posh sec ..

Woman mugged at gunpoint in Islamabad’s posh sector

1 minute ago
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

1 hour ago
 2-Day Int'l conference on economic agenda in Pak f ..

2-Day Int'l conference on economic agenda in Pak foreign policy concluded

1 minute ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Education