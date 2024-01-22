Open Menu

Extended Break Expected For Schools Around General Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 01:05 PM

The latest reports say the polling is set to take place on February 8, 2024, leading to nationwide holidays, with a weekly break on February 4 (Sunday) preceding it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) In anticipation of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, educational institutions across the country may observe an extended break.

Besides it, the educational institutions in Kashmir will remain closed on February 5 in observance of Kashmir Day.

Subsequently, from February 6 to 10, students will be granted holidays in connection with the general elections. After this period, another break is scheduled for February 11, resuming regular activities on February 12, following the completion of 8 consecutive holidays.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, emphasized that the general elections are scheduled for Thursday, February 8.

He urged that there should be no doubt about holding the elections at the designated time, asserting that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure assistance. National and provincial assembly elections are crucial as they determine the legislative framework governing the country.

Solangi stressed the need for responsible reporting by the media in the context of elections. He highlighted the increased responsibility of the media during general elections, considering that numerous speculations and rumors have already been debunked.

Issues such as the economy, foreign policy, education, and health are integral to election manifestos. The completion of promises and pledges falls within the purview of political parties, emphasizing the necessity of enhancing societal awareness.

More Stories From Education