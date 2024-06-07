Faculty Board Meeting Of Social Sciences Discusses Academic Matters
The first Board of Faculty meeting of the Faculty of Social Sciences was held at the University of Turbat (UoT)
The first board of Faculty meeting of the Faculty of Social Sciences was held at the University of Turbat (UoT).
Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Pro Vice-Chancellor at UoT, chaired the meeting via video link.
During the meeting, the minutes of the Departmental Boards of Studies of the Political Science, Sociology, and education Departments were discussed, reviewed, and approved. Various matters related to the academic development of each teaching department were also discussed and resolved.
The members emphasized the importance of implementing decisions made by statutory bodies, such as the Departmental Board of Studies, the Board of Faculty, and the Academic Council, to pursue academic excellence at the university.
Each Department’s Chairman provided a detailed overview of their respective departmental activities, challenges, and preparedness for the upcoming semester and the next academic year.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansoor Ahmed expressed his hope that the first Board of Faculty meeting would establish a strong foundation for future academic excellence at the university.
He reiterated the administration's commitment to academic progress and infrastructure development. Pro Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of collective commitment, as well as interdisciplinary and inter-departmental collaboration, to enhance the learning and research environment at the university.
