Faculty development essential for universities: University of Karachi Vice Chancellor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday said that the development of faculties and good quality cooperative relationship among the faculty members were some important key factors, which play a major role in improvement of the higher educational institutions.

Addressing as a chief guest at a ceremony held at the Karachi University business school (KUBS), he said the KU Administration was determined to provide best available facilities to its departments and staff and would use all available resources to fulfill their needs on priority basis, according to a statement.

The KUBS had arranged a special ceremony in honor of KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi.

The KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi gave credits to the former vice chancellor Professor Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui for provision of best facilities to KUBS and Department of Public Administration.

He said, "It was Professor Dr Qasim Raza Siddiqui's vision that KUBS and Public Administration should be upgraded with latest facilities so that they can deliver the best and they are among the best departments of the University of Karachi." Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that those departments which have high enrolment and producing good results would get facilities without any delay.

He expressed that academic development was very necessary and we could compete with other higher educational institutes easily if we upgrade our syllabus according to modern days.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that departments with strong faculties have more chances to produce good results.

Meanwhile, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that unfortunately teachers were not playing their due role and unable to meet the expectation.

She said that under the leadership of KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, KU would excel in all sections and would join the rank of best universities of the world. She stressed that KU teachers should focus on conducting research.

Former Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Abuzar Wajdi, shared that it was very proud moment for him that one of his department's students was the vice chancellor of the biggest public sector university in the country.

"I may not be that proud if I become the KU VC but I am very happy that one of my students has become the head of the Karachi University." Professor Dr Abuzar Wajdi said adding that Dr Khalid Iraqi had the ability to take right decisions on time.

The ex-chairman KUBS Professor Dr Abdul Rehman Zaki said that Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi had previously worked at most of the key-posts of the KU and one of the youngest vice chancellor of the varsity.

The Chairman KUBS Dr Syed Asim Ali shared that the KU was facing lots of challenges right now and as Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi had actively worked on all key-positions, he knew how to handle the situation and how to fix problems. The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad and other also spoke on the occasion.