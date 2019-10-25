Faculty, infrastructure backbone of varsity: Bahauddin Zakariya University VC

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Kundi said that he would utilise all his energies to make the varsity number one during his tenure

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) VC Dr Mansoor Kundi said that he would utilise all his energies to make the varsity number one during his tenure.

He expressed these views after opening the extension work of Pakistan Studies Department here on Friday.

The VC said that faculty and infrastructure were backbone of any varsity, adding that they would conduct selection board constantly to meet shortage of faculty.

He stated that he was trying that the varsity should match with the modern trends.

Briefing the VC, Chairman Pakistan Studies department Dr Ishaq Fani said that this year they had received seven times more applications for admission to BS and MA as compared to the last year.

Dr Javid Silyani, Dr Lubna Shafiq and Uni Enginner Sheikh Imran were also present.