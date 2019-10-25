UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faculty, Infrastructure Backbone Of Varsity: Bahauddin Zakariya University VC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Faculty, infrastructure backbone of varsity: Bahauddin Zakariya University VC

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Kundi said that he would utilise all his energies to make the varsity number one during his tenure

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Kundi said that he would utilise all his energies to make the varsity number one during his tenure.

He expressed these views after opening the extension work of Pakistan Studies Department here on Friday.

The VC said that faculty and infrastructure were backbone of any varsity, adding that they would conduct selection board constantly to meet shortage of faculty.

He stated that he was trying that the varsity should match with the modern trends.

Briefing the VC, Chairman Pakistan Studies department Dr Ishaq Fani said that this year they had received seven times more applications for admission to BS and MA as compared to the last year.

Dr Javid Silyani, Dr Lubna Shafiq and Uni Enginner Sheikh Imran were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Bahauddin Zakariya University All

Recent Stories

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

22 minutes ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

47 minutes ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

1 hour ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

1 hour ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

1 hour ago

Brazil sees UAE as gateway to many regions, envoy ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.