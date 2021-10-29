UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Board Announce Inter Part-I Result

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:16 PM

Faisalabad board announce Inter part-I result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad on Friday announced the result of Intermediate Part-I annual examination-2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad on Friday announced the result of Intermediate Part-I annual examination-2021.

In a simple ceremony, Chairperson BISE Dr Tayyeba Shaheen announced the result and said that a total number of 90,776 students appeared in the examination of which 90,192 candidates were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage 99.

36.

She uploaded the result on the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing a button on laptop and said that students can either download their results from the site or by sending roll number through SMS at 800240.

Chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen said that the students who were not satisfied with their result can apply for rechecking of papers within 15 days.

