Faisalabad board results on Feb 7

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of different second annual examinations-2022 of Uloom-e-Sharqiya, Fazal Arabic, Punjab, and Adeeb urdu on Tuesday, February 7.

The candidate can contact at 041-2517716 of the inter branch of the board to know their results.

According to Controller Dr Muhammad Jaffar, the result cards have been dispatched to all candidates at their postal address.