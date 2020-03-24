UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) Issues Guidelines For Doctors, Staff To Prevent From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:23 PM

Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) issues guidelines for doctors, staff to prevent from COVID-19

Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali has issued some guidelines to be taken by doctors and health care workers to prevent COVID-19 transmission to their family members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali has issued some guidelines to be taken by doctors and health care workers to prevent COVID-19 transmission to their family members.

According to FMU spokesperson Dr Saleem, every doctor should have five surgical kits or five wash and wear suits for hospital use only. He said that instead of wearing routine dress, staff should wear surgical kit while coming to hospital.

He said that in the hospital, staff should wear mask, gloves, shoe covers or hospital shoes.

He said that the staff should wash hands or use sanitizer besides cleaning car keys and door handles with alcohol wipes.

The used surgical kit should be left lying in an airy place for six hours and if possible it should be hanged in the sun for couple of hours. Later on, it should be washed with a strong detergent separately not with other routine washing.

In case the doctor or paramedics develop symptoms, Dr Saleem said that they should isolate themselves in a separate room.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Doctor Car Family

Recent Stories

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at t ..

8 minutes ago

'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

8 minutes ago

Gov't disburses 100% funds allocated for ML-1 Rail ..

8 minutes ago

Civil Defence dept starts survey in lockdown areas ..

8 minutes ago

Tele medicine Centre goes operational at Nishtar H ..

8 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court (PHC) decides to donate five d ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.