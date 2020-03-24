Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) issues guidelines for doctors, staff to prevent from COVID-19

Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali has issued some guidelines to be taken by doctors and health care workers to prevent COVID-19 transmission to their family members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Faisalabad (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali has issued some guidelines to be taken by doctors and health care workers to prevent COVID-19 transmission to their family members.

According to FMU spokesperson Dr Saleem, every doctor should have five surgical kits or five wash and wear suits for hospital use only. He said that instead of wearing routine dress, staff should wear surgical kit while coming to hospital.

He said that in the hospital, staff should wear mask, gloves, shoe covers or hospital shoes.

He said that the staff should wash hands or use sanitizer besides cleaning car keys and door handles with alcohol wipes.

The used surgical kit should be left lying in an airy place for six hours and if possible it should be hanged in the sun for couple of hours. Later on, it should be washed with a strong detergent separately not with other routine washing.

In case the doctor or paramedics develop symptoms, Dr Saleem said that they should isolate themselves in a separate room.