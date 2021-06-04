Faisalabad Medical University to reopen on June 7

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 )

A spokesperson to the university Dr Saleem Mubarak said here Friday that all the classes of MBBS 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th year and final year will resume from Monday (June 7).

Moreover, classes of BDS 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th year will also restart on the same day.

He said that students have been advised to attend on campus classes following strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs. No get together in the campus or hostel will be allowed, he added.

He said that hostel wardens have been asked to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

All students are advised for vaccination and should submit their vaccination certificates as earliest to the concerned HODs. The timing of classes will be from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM.