Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Department of Urdu, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, organiaed a two-day Faiz Literary Festival Season 3.

The inaugural session was held at the Faculty of Arts and Languages Auditorium. The chief guest of the inaugural session was Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran.

Speaking on the occasion, VC said that this festival is a high-level educational, scientific and cultural activity.

While discussing the need for urdu language, he called Urdu a necessity of civilization. He said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz made poetry essential for civilization.

Later, he appreciated the management and organization of the Urdu Department and Faiz Festival and said that all the sessions of Faiz Festival will prove to be very important.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Languages and Head of the Department of Urdu, Prof. Dr. Syed Aamir Sohail highlighted the performance of the Urdu Department and the tradition and importance of the Faiz Literary Festival. Professor Dr. Rosh Nadeem delivered his keynote address, in which he viewed the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz in the context of globalization, locality and consumerism and clarified the significance of Faiz in the future.

Later, the second keynote address was delivered by Professor Dr. Aslam Adib, in which he highlighted the need to understand Faiz in the light of contemporary context, local and national needs, and global knowledge.

In the first session, Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan spoke on modern philosophical and cultural debates of criticism and Dr. Mazhar Abbas performed the duties of the moderator. In this session, Professor Dr. Shagufta Hussain, Professor Dr. Saima Iram, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Malik, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Dr. Jam Abid spoke. The second session was presided over by Rana Mehboob Akhtar and discussed the topic of new possibilities of non-fiction creative prose in Urdu. In the second session, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Raziuddin Razi, Dr. Altaf Yousafzai, Azhar Farag, Dr. Saira Irshad spoke. The duties of the director were performed by Dr. Ghulam Asghar.

On the second day of the Faiz Literary Festival, a discussion was held under the chairmanship of Hafeez Khan on the topic of Modern Urdu Fiction: New Region and the speakers gave detailed discussions. In this session, Professor Dr. Tahira Iqbal, Professor Dr. Muhammad Khalid Fayyaz, Dr. Shahid Nawaz, Dr. Azra Liaquat, Dr. Sajjad Naeem spoke. The duties of the director were performed by Dr. Rashidi Saeedi. The main component of the Faiz Literary Festival Season 3 was the book fair and food bazaar. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran appreciated the participation of a large number of publishers in the book fair. At the end of the ceremony, shields based on the picture of Faiz Ahmed Faiz were presented to all the delegates.