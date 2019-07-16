FAO-KPK and UVAS jointly organized AI training for Practitioners of newly merged areas of KPK

The Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised one-month trainings on artificial insemination (AI) in cattle for field practitioners of newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa

The training was funded by Food and Agriculture (FAO-KPK) agency through a USAID project. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer and Additional Director Operations (FAO) Ms Shahana Khalil co-chaired the concluding session of training at Ravi Campus Pattoki and distributed certificates among the participants while Training coordinator Dr Muhammad Irfan- ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Theriogenology Dr Amjad Riaz, IPO, FAO Waleed Mehdi, Livestock Officer (FAO) Dr M Islam and participants and professionals from Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha thanked FAO for trusting UVAS as their training partner and offered full support for such community activities in future. Training coordinator Dr Muhammad Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan briefed the delegation about the training activities of four batches. IPO, FAO Mr Waleed Mehdi and Livestock Officer (FAO) Dr M Islam lauded the services of the University for the uplift of national communities. Total 100 field practitioners were trained by UVAS to serve in Livestock sector.