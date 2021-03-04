UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farm Advisory Training Workshop On “Milk Marketing And Social Mobilization” Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:17 PM

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” concludes

The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne Australia organised concluding ceremony of three days 6th Farm Advisors Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” here at City Campus on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04rd March, 2021) The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne Australia organised concluding ceremony of three days 6th Farm Advisors Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” here at City Campus on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training workshop and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and 40 participants from 22 public and private sector various organizations and Officials from Livestock Department Punjab & Sindh were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad acknowledged the role of Dairy-Beef Project Team who serving successfully and providing advisory service to facilitate poor livestock farmers.

He said capacity building of livestock farming community is the key way which can play vital role to enhancing milk and meat production in country. He advised participant to share knowledge with other professionals which learnt from this training.
Various aspects have been discussed during three days training related to cost of milk production and farm economics, milk value chain and milk marketing, dairy products and their nutritive value and milk adulteration and health hazards, etc.
The objectives of the training workshop were to initiate reflection of farm advisor`s field experiences, opportunities and challenges to implement Whole Family Extension Approach (WFEA), engage farm advisors in training modules focused on the milk marketing and social mobilization and also provided farm advisors with an opportunity to refresh and learn about animal husbandry, calf nutrition, calf rearing, fodder production, animal reproduction techniques and animal health from each other.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Australia Poor Punjab Melbourne University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Family From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Starts Working on Preliminary Design of Spa ..

3 minutes ago

Wildlife identification system launched for safety ..

3 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

6 minutes ago

Opposition's money-making politics causes damage t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.