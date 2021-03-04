Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” concludes

The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne Australia organised concluding ceremony of three days 6th Farm Advisors Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” here at City Campus on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04rd March, 2021) The Dairy-Beef Project Team of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with University of Melbourne Australia organised concluding ceremony of three days 6th Farm Advisors Training Workshop on “Milk Marketing and Social Mobilization” here at City Campus on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training workshop and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Project Manager Dairy-Beef Project Team Dr Humera Iqbal and 40 participants from 22 public and private sector various organizations and Officials from Livestock Department Punjab & Sindh were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad acknowledged the role of Dairy-Beef Project Team who serving successfully and providing advisory service to facilitate poor livestock farmers.

He said capacity building of livestock farming community is the key way which can play vital role to enhancing milk and meat production in country. He advised participant to share knowledge with other professionals which learnt from this training.

Various aspects have been discussed during three days training related to cost of milk production and farm economics, milk value chain and milk marketing, dairy products and their nutritive value and milk adulteration and health hazards, etc.

The objectives of the training workshop were to initiate reflection of farm advisor`s field experiences, opportunities and challenges to implement Whole Family Extension Approach (WFEA), engage farm advisors in training modules focused on the milk marketing and social mobilization and also provided farm advisors with an opportunity to refresh and learn about animal husbandry, calf nutrition, calf rearing, fodder production, animal reproduction techniques and animal health from each other.