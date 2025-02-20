Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam

The farmer’s day was celebrated at the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The farmer’s day was celebrated at the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam on Thursday.

Member (Science), Sitara-Imtiaz, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Masood Iqbal graced the occasion as a Chief guest. While Director General Agriculture and Production , (PAEC) Zahid Mushtaq, Director Agriculture Mazharuddin Keeriyo, Director General Agriculture Extension Munir Jumani, President Sindh Abadgar board Syed Nadeem Shah and Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr.Altaf Siyal also participated in the event.

In his welcome address, PoP, CS Director Nuclear Institute of Agriculture Tando Jam Dr. Mehboob Ali Siyal said that purpose of organizing this session was to educate farmers with the latest methodology of cultivation, best usage of water and presenting proposals and adopting latest measures to gain lucrative output of their crops.

Progressive farmer Raza Muhammad Memon gave a presentation on crop production and causes of reduction in production of Sugar cane .

He also communicated various kinds of diseases caused by multiple insects and precautionary measures to prevent crops from their harms.

Another grower Nizam udin Memon said that for better yield, the best land was essential and farmers should pay attention to their land and seed so that they could gain a good outcome.

He urged farmers to visit their land properly and take care of the availability of water and other material

Director Agriculture extension Munir Jumani said that NIA was playing a vital role regarding agriculture and fully coordinated with the agriculture department for uplift of agriculture.

He said that the purpose of carrying out comprehensive policy was to increase per acre production and educate farmers about the latest techniques of cultivation, however there are so many issues in this regard, including non payment of sufficient remuneration to the farmers and concerted measures should be taken so that farmers could get lucrative payment in time.