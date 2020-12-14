UrduPoint.com
Fashion, Textile Designing Classes To Commence From Dec 19

Mon 14th December 2020

Rung School of Music and Arts to start an online Fashion and Textile designing classes to explore creative skills while sitting at home from Dec 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts to start an online Fashion and Textile designing classes to explore creative skills while sitting at home from Dec 19. The classes will offer students to come across the intellectual, and practical demands of the printing and textile industry. The course would basically comprise of the method to generate designs for knitted, printed and surface ornamented fabrics. According to an official, they will offer three months short course, six months short course and also one year diploma.

He said that the brilliant designers and experienced professionals will be instructors to teach learning skills to students. He said that do not let your skills deteriorate, join our classes and resume learning. The coarse will provide the ideas encouraged by a huge range of visual studies and the surrounding environment. It would also assist you to experience handlooms, dyeing and printing facilities available, he stated.

Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress, he stated.

