FAST distributes degrees

FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Faisalabad-Chiniot campus in its 60th convocation-2019 awarded degrees to 276 students of different departments

The graduates included 15 MS (SE), 24 MS(CS), 1 MBA, 20 BBA, 176 BS (CS), 27 BS (EE) and 13 BS (A&F).

MNA/Member board of Governors FAST Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, Rector University Dr Ayub Alvi and Director Dr Aftab Ahmed distributed medals among position holders and degrees, says press release issued here Monday.