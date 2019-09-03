UrduPoint.com
FAST Distributes Degrees

Tue 03rd September 2019

FAST distributes degrees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Faisalabad-Chiniot campus in its 60th convocation-2019 awarded degrees to 276 students of different departments.

The graduates included 15 MS (SE), 24 MS(CS), 1 MBA, 20 BBA, 176 BS (CS), 27 BS (EE) and 13 BS (A&F).

MNA/Member board of Governors FAST Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, Rector University Dr Ayub Alvi and Director Dr Aftab Ahmed distributed medals among position holders and degrees, says press release issued here Monday.

