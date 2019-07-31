Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Leads University sign MoU for academic cooperation

Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore and Leads University (LU) UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mo) for cooperation in the field of research and academics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Lahore and Leads University (LU) UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mo) for cooperation in the field of research and academics.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest of the MoU signing ceremony while Vice Chancellor FJMU Aamir Zaman Khan, Dr. Shehnaz, Dr. Landa from Leads UK and Dr. Hussain Jafri, faculty members and large number of students were present on this occasion. Prof. Aamir Zaman Khan and Prof. Dr. Landa signed the MoU document.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that research was an integral part for enhancing the students' abilities and vision. She declared that MoU with Leads University UK as a good omen for FJMU, adding that research culture would be promoted.

She said the provision of modern healthcare facilities can only be ensured by focusing and promoting advanced research.

She also thanked Dr. Shahnaz and Dr. Landa for becoming the part of the MoU ceremony.

Prof. Landa said that Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid was ensuring the best medical facilities to the patients in government hospitals. Leads university will extend its all out cooperation in research fields for all the medical universities of Punjab.

Prof. Landa also thanks the university faculty for a warm welcome.

Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof. Aamir Zaman Khan said that there was a great opportunity for students of FJMU in research fields.