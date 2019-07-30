UrduPoint.com
Fatima Jinnah Medical University Syndicate Approves Various Projects

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Syndicate of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) approved various development projects for the institution, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Syndicate of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) approved various development projects for the institution, here on Tuesday.

The projects were approved in 13th meeting of the syndicate under the supervision of Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Amjad Saqib, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Fayyaz Butt, MS Government Mozang Teaching Hospital, Member of Punjab Assembly Umul Baneen, Vice Chancellor LUMS, Finance Department, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Higher Education, Bank of Punjab, Aal-e-Imran and representatives of different departments were also present.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid took presentation about design and all other matters of new state of the art Mother & Child Healthcare Hospital.

On the occasion, she said that state of the art ICO in new Mother & Child Healthcare Hospital would be constructed to ensure the mother and child health. Operation theaters of latest technology would also be designed. New auditorium would be constructed in FJMU, she added.

Meanwhile, installation of new tube-well in FJMU to ensure the supply of clean water, a post of storekeeper, construction of new hostel in Govt Mozang Teaching Hospital, new initiatives to ensure the cleanliness in the university and allied hospitals was approved. University will be converted into solar energy.

The minister said that last corrupt government gifted the loans of 100 billions to the current government but the crises would be resolved through the good governance. She also criticised the PML-N and added that Mariyam Bibi was busy only in "Abba Bachao" campaign.

