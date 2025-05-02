Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) honoured dengue warriors

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted a Dengue Awareness Seminar and Recognition Ceremony on Friday, with MPA Tahira Mushtaq as the chief guest.

The event celebrated the efforts of student volunteers and health professionals in the fight against dengue.

Over 50 students were honoured with appreciation certificates for their dedicated role in dengue prevention campaigns.

"These young warriors have shown remarkable commitment to create dengue awareness among the community," said MPA Tahira Mushtaq while addressing the ceremony.

She said that their participation reflected the spirit of social responsibility.

The ceremony was attended by prominent health officials including District Health Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Deputy DHOs Jawad Zahid and Zarqa Mir, and Dengue Focal Person Cantt.

Shields were presented to Dr. Nosheen and Professor Azra, Dean of FJWU, acknowledging their outstanding coordination in student awareness programs.

DHO Dr. Ghani said that dengue prevention requires collective action. "Today's event demonstrates how educational institutions and government can work together for community welfare", he added.

The seminar featured informative sessions on dengue prevention, underlining the importance of community participation in eliminating the endemic.