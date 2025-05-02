Open Menu

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Honoured Dengue Warriors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) honoured dengue warriors

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted a Dengue Awareness Seminar and Recognition Ceremony on Friday, with MPA Tahira Mushtaq as the chief guest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted a Dengue Awareness Seminar and Recognition Ceremony on Friday, with MPA Tahira Mushtaq as the chief guest.

The event celebrated the efforts of student volunteers and health professionals in the fight against dengue.

Over 50 students were honoured with appreciation certificates for their dedicated role in dengue prevention campaigns.

"These young warriors have shown remarkable commitment to create dengue awareness among the community," said MPA Tahira Mushtaq while addressing the ceremony.

She said that their participation reflected the spirit of social responsibility.

The ceremony was attended by prominent health officials including District Health Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Deputy DHOs Jawad Zahid and Zarqa Mir, and Dengue Focal Person Cantt.

Shields were presented to Dr. Nosheen and Professor Azra, Dean of FJWU, acknowledging their outstanding coordination in student awareness programs.

DHO Dr. Ghani said that dengue prevention requires collective action. "Today's event demonstrates how educational institutions and government can work together for community welfare", he added.

The seminar featured informative sessions on dengue prevention, underlining the importance of community participation in eliminating the endemic.

Recent Stories

Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU

Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU

1 minute ago
 Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

Traders express solidarity with Pak Army

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration

16 minutes ago
 Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats ..

Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan

4 minutes ago
 President honours sacrifices by journalists report ..

President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press ..

4 minutes ago
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting h ..

Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held

4 minutes ago
 A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, ..

A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..

18 minutes ago
 Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ..

Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..

19 minutes ago
 UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading ..

UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..

19 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari ..

Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education